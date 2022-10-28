The International 2022 Finals Weekend

International 2022 Finals Weekend

After a grueling Group Stage and four days of action-packed Playoffs, only four teams remain to compete for the Aegis of Champions this weekend at the Finals of The International 2022. Learn more about how these select few players are getting ready for the final competition with our Preparing for the Finals video.

The Dota action begins with the Lower Bracket Semifinals, in which Team Aster and Team Liquid will square off to see who can secure a spot into the Lower Bracket Finals on Sunday. Both teams met earlier in the playoffs resulting in Team Aster winning 2-0, so Team Liquid will be hungry to get their revenge. The day then continues with the Upper Bracket Finals, where Team Secret and Tundra Esports battle to secure the first spot in the Grand Finals. Neither team has dropped a game in the Playoffs, so we'll see if either of them can maintain that record.

Join thousands of fans at Singapore Indoor Stadium and millions around the world this weekend to witness the stunning conclusion to The International. The broadcast kicks off with the Opening Ceremony on October 29th at 12:00SGT.

The Secret Shop

If you'd like to purchase any Dota merchandise, check out the Secret Shop online or in person to peruse and procure this year's collection.

We're overwhelmed by the interest of Dota customers old and new coming out of the woodwork to join in the fun and collect their swag! The popularity is so overwhelming, however, that — while we've made adjustments to ensure everyone can easily claim their free Arcana — we need to temporarily limit granting Dota Plus months and Battle Passes while we upgrade our capacity. These gifts will still be available once we complete the upgrade, so please stay tuned!