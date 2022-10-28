Patch Notes ea v0.4.7

EA Release - 0.4.7 Notes
Developer Notes
I upped the xp rate gained from mobs. The rate before seemed to slow. This one feels better. With the default group, I was
level 2 half way to 3 after clearing the main island. The goal was to be somewhere between 2 - 4 when you leave the island
assuming you don't speed run it :)
The last quest and zone have been added. The pirate stronghold is now available to explore. This is a small dungeon.
The hit point formula for mobs has been revamped. It was doling out to many hitpoints for most mobs. 500hps for a level 10 was a bit excessive.
Hit point level formula, and starting hit points, for the party has been updated as well. Party characters will start and gain more hit points than previous.
Saved games will benefit from the updated formula when they level.
The manual has been updated to include the changes over the past 2 years, including an accurate skills matrix, and spelling corrections.
Worked on trying to pause the game while having menu screens open(ie, looking through your backpack or quest journal). The game engine, Unity 3D,
wouldn't allow me to pause the game and still make quaffing a potion or studying a spellbook possible (at least not through this rpg framework).
So, I figured out a compromise that, I hope, is sufficient. While a menu screen is open, enemies will not attack the party. Time still moves forward
(you are still doing something :)), mobs will continue to wander about, it will probably still rain in Nerah's Landing, etc. I know the game pausing while
a menu was open was a heavily requested feature, but, this was the best I could do with the engine. If you would prefer the original way, just let me
know and I will remove the feature.
I've been rather quite lately. Granted, I was never really good at regular development updates. I need to learn to do better there.
But, I've been pushing hard these last few months. The reason:
With this update, even though I'm on version 0.4.7, I have everything in game that I wanted. There were a couple of features that
were cut. But, that was due to the fact they did not add to the fun or I didn't see a need for the feature any longer with how the game progressed.
So, with that said, I'm targeting Dec 3 as my out of early access release date. I'm going to spend the next few weeks polishing up the UI where I can.
I'm, also, going to run a couple of parties through the game without using my cheats - finally!
What does this mean for the game post-EA relase? Glad you asked. Besides taking off December (unless a game breaking bug pops up) to enjoy the holidays
with the family (and catch up on a few games in the ol' backlog), I may work on adding a few more tradeskills if requested. There are a couple of
reculsive bugs that I still haven't tracked down yet (may never at this point), try to get some more optimization where I can, etc.
So, development won't stop completely but will slow down a bit.
Also, I've been working on another story line. I might add the K'Thag realm as a free "expansion" later next year with that story
if I don't decide to do Legendary Journeys 2 using the story line.
I will NOT be running an out of EA sale. However, the game will be on sale at 50% off during the annual winter sale if you want to wait for a sale.
*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - Pirate Stronghold has been added
-
New - A new quest has been added
-
New - Casting invigorate on a knocked out ally will awaken them
-
New - HPs for party members have been increased for starting party and on level up
-
New - Updated the PDF manual.
-
New - New potions and elixrs have been added
-
New - Crafting recipes for the new potions have been added - anywhere books are sold
-
New - Fade has been updated to make it more useful. Added To Hit, Counter, Escape, and Money Steal chances. Also, removes threat.
Some monsters can see through the Vale.
-
New - While you have windows open (backapack, equipment, character sheet, etc), monsters can no longer attack the party. As a compromise,
the party cannot move, either.
-
Fixed - Added the missing icon to Knocked Out status effect
-
Fixed - Updated the status window, while examining mobs in combat, to display at the approximate upper portion of the mob. Should display
at a better position for the larger mobs in the game
-
Fixed - Expert Leather Trainer, Manus MacBethian, does a proper check to see if you already know expert leather
-
Fixed - Hit points for mobs adjusted to be inline with their level
-
Fixed - Bugbears and hobgoblins play their death animation now
-
Fixed - Added casting and hit effects for higher ranked versions of various fire spells
-
Fixed - Higher ranked Haste Spell now displays appropriate message when applied
-
Fixed - Potion making has had the success chance updated based on the potion attempting to make difficulty.
-
Informational - several mobs have had their combat AI updated - be careful
-
Informational - Upped the xp rate gained from mobs.
-
Informational - Healing Poultice can be used during combat, now
-
Informational - Updated loot tables for several mobs
-
Informational - Updated the amount of gold a mob may drop for their level; does not mean a mob will always drop gold
