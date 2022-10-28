Patch Notes ea v0.4.7

EA Release - 0.4.7 Notes

Developer Notes

I upped the xp rate gained from mobs. The rate before seemed to slow. This one feels better. With the default group, I was

level 2 half way to 3 after clearing the main island. The goal was to be somewhere between 2 - 4 when you leave the island

assuming you don't speed run it :)

The last quest and zone have been added. The pirate stronghold is now available to explore. This is a small dungeon.

The hit point formula for mobs has been revamped. It was doling out to many hitpoints for most mobs. 500hps for a level 10 was a bit excessive.

Hit point level formula, and starting hit points, for the party has been updated as well. Party characters will start and gain more hit points than previous.

Saved games will benefit from the updated formula when they level.

The manual has been updated to include the changes over the past 2 years, including an accurate skills matrix, and spelling corrections.

Worked on trying to pause the game while having menu screens open(ie, looking through your backpack or quest journal). The game engine, Unity 3D,

wouldn't allow me to pause the game and still make quaffing a potion or studying a spellbook possible (at least not through this rpg framework).

So, I figured out a compromise that, I hope, is sufficient. While a menu screen is open, enemies will not attack the party. Time still moves forward

(you are still doing something :)), mobs will continue to wander about, it will probably still rain in Nerah's Landing, etc. I know the game pausing while

a menu was open was a heavily requested feature, but, this was the best I could do with the engine. If you would prefer the original way, just let me

know and I will remove the feature.

I've been rather quite lately. Granted, I was never really good at regular development updates. I need to learn to do better there.

But, I've been pushing hard these last few months. The reason:

With this update, even though I'm on version 0.4.7, I have everything in game that I wanted. There were a couple of features that

were cut. But, that was due to the fact they did not add to the fun or I didn't see a need for the feature any longer with how the game progressed.

So, with that said, I'm targeting Dec 3 as my out of early access release date. I'm going to spend the next few weeks polishing up the UI where I can.

I'm, also, going to run a couple of parties through the game without using my cheats - finally!

What does this mean for the game post-EA relase? Glad you asked. Besides taking off December (unless a game breaking bug pops up) to enjoy the holidays

with the family (and catch up on a few games in the ol' backlog), I may work on adding a few more tradeskills if requested. There are a couple of

reculsive bugs that I still haven't tracked down yet (may never at this point), try to get some more optimization where I can, etc.

So, development won't stop completely but will slow down a bit.

Also, I've been working on another story line. I might add the K'Thag realm as a free "expansion" later next year with that story

if I don't decide to do Legendary Journeys 2 using the story line.

I will NOT be running an out of EA sale. However, the game will be on sale at 50% off during the annual winter sale if you want to wait for a sale.

*ALERT - Save games may be broken with this update ALERT***