The Halloween Event - Live 10/29 - 11/02

A Dallen Clicker Update? In Late 2022?! What is this!?

If you play Dallen Clicker Ultimate between October 29th - November 2nd, you will unlock a LIMITED-EDITION Dallen Variant. This will be the only way to unlock the character. You will still be able to play as the character after the event ends once unlocked, but if you miss the dates, they will be removed.

If you are looking for another game to waste your time, JaDa Fishin' is a free fishing/idler game, which can feel like a spiritual successor of sorts to Dallen Clicker.

We hope you enjoy this small event as 2022 comes to a close. Thank you for continuing to play the game.