 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dallen Clicker Ultimate update for 28 October 2022

The Halloween Event - Live 10/29 - 11/02

Share · View all patches · Build 9824340 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A Dallen Clicker Update? In Late 2022?! What is this!?

If you play Dallen Clicker Ultimate between October 29th - November 2nd, you will unlock a LIMITED-EDITION Dallen Variant. This will be the only way to unlock the character. You will still be able to play as the character after the event ends once unlocked, but if you miss the dates, they will be removed.

If you are looking for another game to waste your time, JaDa Fishin' is a free fishing/idler game, which can feel like a spiritual successor of sorts to Dallen Clicker.

We hope you enjoy this small event as 2022 comes to a close. Thank you for continuing to play the game.

  • Dallen Larson, CEO of Larsonsoft.

Changed files in this update

Dallen Clicker Ultimate Content Depot 1394421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link