The siege of Brimir update for 28 October 2022

EA v0.02

EA v0.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9824338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new tutorial has been added together with some minor fixed. Now in the main page you can find a tutorial level that will guide you to the basics of the game.

Inside the tutorial level you will learn how to move, change attack and use the ship.

