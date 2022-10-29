Full Release Update

The full release of Bone's Cafe is here! We feel like the game is in a good state and offers a lot of fun for players, so we have transitioned from early access to full release.

We couldn't have made it without the help of the community on our discord server, big thanks to everyone who has taken the time to provide feedback, bug test, help with translations and spread the word about the game.

We will continue to make small monthly updates to improve the game.

Version 1.0.2 patch notes:

New Content

Added 9 new recipes.

Added 8 new challenges.

Added a recipe report at the end of the day that shows what dishes you served and failed.

Changes

Made the popular items in the menu persistent (they don't change if leave and come back).

Test Kitchen no longer consumes premium ingredients.

Added a “You beat the game!” message after beating the campaign mode.

Chefs can now grab ingredients underneath other chefs.

Ultrawide and tiny resolutions are now better supported.

Rearranged recipe cards in the test kitchen to make the recipes more understandable.

Fixed some sprite textures that were incorrect or misaligned.

You can now open the cafe from the door, and no longer need access to the “open” sign.

Switched the “Finish” and “Retry” options in challenge mode.

The cooking/steam sprite has been updated to be prettier.

The mochi recipe now has an alternative creation route that involves mixing cooked rice with strawberry in the mixer.

Fixed some German and Portuguese translations.

Added flour to Brownie recipe display.

Balance Changes

Bumped up the number of summons in challenges with less than 3 summons.

Fixed the player count penalty not working in the challenge mode.

Changed the Hearty soup challenge to make it easier.

Moved “Bangers and Mash” to skull rank 4. It was previously in skull rank 3 recipes.

Increase challenge mode ingredient caps to 999.

Bugs Squashed