Gorilla Tag update for 28 October 2022

Halloween Flashback Sale!

Gorilla Tag update for 28 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween!

There's a flashback sale going on, head over to the city and check if out! Last year's cosmetics are available as well to buy for a limited time!

