Patch 1.0.3

Hello everyone, we've gone ahead and added in a feature to help with the games difficulty. We've added the ability to play the game with more checkpoints if you prefer to have a more casual time with the game. If you prefer more difficulty, then you can play through how the game was in 1.0.2 with less checkpoints. You will be asked what setting you'd like to play on whenever you start a new game, or you can manually turn on the option "frequent saves" in the options menu.

We hope this will better accommodate different players playstyles, and lead to even more good spooky times.

We have also balanced some audio in the game, and fixed a few bugs that were found.

We will continue to monitor the game and continue to make it better and better.

So have fun, Stay Spooky, and we'll see you later