Halloween Event 2022: New Unlockable Cosmetic!

Note to fellow archaeologists:

A trickster has hidden the jack-o'-lanterns we carved for Halloween throughout all of the excavation sites. Can you find and return them to the archaeological study? We'll happily reward you for your trouble...

A special in-game event is now available in FOREWARNED for a limited time, with an unlockable Anubis Mask cosmetic rewarded for successful completion.

There are Egyptian themed jack-o'-lanterns hidden throughout each map in the areas outside of the tomb. None will be found within the tomb itself.

Interact with the jack-o'-lanterns you find to collect them. Note that everyone must do this if in a group.

This event will expire on November 2nd, 11:59PM local time.

Good luck, and happy Halloween from the FOREWARNED team!