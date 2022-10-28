Badlands Patch 28 October 2022

Hello Badlanders! I hope you all are enjoying a spooky and fun October. For the last 2 months I've been fixing bugs, adding QoL changes, and new content. All of which were pretty low hanging fruit. I will moving to a twice a month update schedule so I can tackle some larger updates I have planned. November will include the Act 2 update that I am pretty excited about. And now onto this week's changes.

Flashlight is now part of players pants and no longer needs to be equipped, use the default keyboard key L to turn on and off light. In addition player now starts with pants.

Responding to community feedback, items will now take 3 times as long to respawn once looted.

Headshots do double damage compared to chest.

Added explosive barrels to boss areas.

Fixed collision on smaller trees. Should be easier to strike with axe. Increased time for trees to respawn.

Fixed up medic's voice to sound more natural.

Bugfixes and optimizations.