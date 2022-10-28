 Skip to content

Badlands update for 28 October 2022

Badlands Patch 28 October 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9823890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Badlanders! I hope you all are enjoying a spooky and fun October. For the last 2 months I've been fixing bugs, adding QoL changes, and new content. All of which were pretty low hanging fruit. I will moving to a twice a month update schedule so I can tackle some larger updates I have planned. November will include the Act 2 update that I am pretty excited about. And now onto this week's changes.

  • Flashlight is now part of players pants and no longer needs to be equipped, use the default keyboard key L to turn on and off light. In addition player now starts with pants.
  • Responding to community feedback, items will now take 3 times as long to respawn once looted.
  • Headshots do double damage compared to chest.
  • Added explosive barrels to boss areas.
  • Fixed collision on smaller trees. Should be easier to strike with axe. Increased time for trees to respawn.
  • Fixed up medic's voice to sound more natural.
  • Bugfixes and optimizations.

