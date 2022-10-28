POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Karting With Scissors' Update [1.1.0]

Hey POSTAL Fans!
Wow, has it been 8 weeks already since the last update? Well, we can at least make up for that somewhat by making it a rather meaty one for you to sink your teeth into by bringing you new content, performance improvements and a slew of bug fixes.
This update introduces a new mode of transport - The Go Kart! Introduced later in the game, it gives players the option of a faster mode of transport to zip around the map in, running over bystanders as they go.
Speaking of bystanders, we’ve continued to work on improving them in this update. Homeowners now correctly react to the player barging into their homes, we’ve added a ton more variation to their appearance and animations, and we’ve implemented better AI response to the environment. We’ve also improved much of the animal AI. There’s more work and fine turning to come in future updates, but this is a significant step forward nonetheless.
The iconic Scissors weapon has made a return! It’s - in our humble opinion - much better and more fun to use than the scissors in POSTAL 2. Enjoy running with scissors!
We’ve fixed up a ton of bugs, including many of the ones mentioned in TotallyPointlessTV’s excellent P4 review you can see here:
The push to improve performance continues. We’ve chopped another 5 gigs off the install size, significantly reduced system ram usage and improved frametimes further. We’ve also been combatting framerate hitching, and have now vastly improved situations where the game would start to slow down over longer play sessions.
This update has been a long time coming, mostly due to work on performance needing us to rethink how some things were implemented, but we endeavor to have another update out in November to coincide with Running with Scissors 25th anniversary. We’ll also be adding Trading cards and all that goes with them at that time, too.
We hope you'll enjoy this update and thank you for your continuous support! <3
GO Kart! The Mobility Megastore is releasing their new vehicle to the public! Available from Wednesday, this non-handicap accessible Kart will be available to rent for just $100! "Why hobble? When you can GO!"
Scissors! The long awaited Scissors are back! Throw 'em around regularly, old-school style or try the new alt-fire kunai throw!
Better models for destroyed cars!
Phone customization options! You can now change the phone muzak as well as the Krotchy Tip notification sounds
Phone Kiosk! This is where you will be buying custom muzak and notification sounds for your sexy Scrotorola phone
A lot more NPC clothing variation!
Exchange Vendors! Throughout Edensin, you’ll notice a bunch of new exchange vendors which will allow you to exchange various items for cash
Chance for dogs to pee on corpses!
Better Police Helicopter explosion effects
More NPC behavior schedules throughout the maps!
More NPC walk cycles! To help add more variation to our NPCs, you’ll now notice them use different animations for walking
Begging state and NPCs screaming correctly when set on fire!
New camera animations for firearms!
Added Riot Cops in helicopter drops!
POSTAL Movie skin! The Zack Outfit has been added as Krotchy Doll collector reward
Further general performance improvements
Reduced the frequency and severity of stuttering
Reduced the install size footprint by another 5gb
Reduced system RAM usage
Adjusted steering speed on vehicles for better handling
Optimized the explodable Propane tanks and barrels
Improved collision of various assets
Improved the behavior of Police and Heat Assault sequence
Improved performance of destructible cars
Improvements to kick behavior: Camera shake added for the kick hitting someone
Improved NPC weapon / health balancing. Added Tan and Riot Cops to spawners as week goes on
Tweaked camera shakes for firearms in order to improve the feel of our weapons
Implemented animation blending between hip and aimed firing animations
Added a lot of new world textures (Posters, murals, adboards, etc.)
Revised the behavior and look of the ammo slot on the Weapon Wheel
Improved various UI elements for better controller support
Changes to the Kunny Island errand (Destroying power boxes as well as disabling them will trigger hostiles)
Improved the look of the Money item and the models to make them less generic
Fixed various broken textures on models
Lowered the physics impulse imparted by the Mallet
Implemented improvements to the iron sights to make them more prominent and readable when aiming
Animal behavior (Cats not collecting Catnip properly, Dog sometimes not reacting to Dog Treats)
Improved collision of a great amount of models
Improved the icons of doll collectibles
Made more doors destructible
Sledgehammer and Mallet now more reliably applied physics impulse on hit
Sped up the head throw animation
Improved Fire and Begging dialog
Improved the behavior of throwable heads
Added more items throughout Edensin in order to reward exploration more
Improved the look of Krotchy’s Tip notification
Framerate dropping greatly when looking at emissive lights if the Post-Processing setting was set to 'High' or 'Ultra'
Hardrock and Mercs not moving in the Mall
Mercenaries not having weapons in the Mall
Frozen NPCs in El Plago cutscene
Weapon chest in Police Station being difficult to interact with
Gates during the Treasure Hunter errand sometimes blocking player
The wind sounds skipping sometimes
Various jank during Vote For Governor errand
Cutscenes being slowed down by Catnip
Tickets not appearing correctly on new cars
Certain doors being very difficult to kick
Ammo types not being remembered on save game
Uphill slope animations
Inconsistent material footstep sounds for several road materials
Plushies cutting themselves off during talking
Dogs not playing fetch with heads of ALL NPC types
An issue with NPCs herding in one place when using interest points
Animals not reacting to getting hit correctly
A ton of mapping bugs such as certain models being too small, inaccessible pickups, broken textures and so on
NPCs spawning in a cluster in Suburban area
Big bride in between the Suburbs and Prison tile popping up out of nowhere
Players being able to fall through floor around the central security hub pillar
Petition, Spray Paint Can and a few others not working properly with the Black hole backpack upgrade active
Immigrants in Border Smuggler errand only getting on the slingshot when aiming down and sometimes getting stuck until killed
A bug that could trigger when going through a zap-zone whilst on a Scooter
Sledgehammer and Mallet projectiles not having Catnip support
Dismembered heads jittering for a short moment when playing fetch with a dog
Removed redundant "Cop" subtitles from PayFine cinematic
Monday Beggar Sign reappearing in Dude's inventory under certain circumstances
...
Changed files in this update