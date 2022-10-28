POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Karting With Scissors' Update [1.1.0]

Share · View all patches · Build 9823883 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 20:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey POSTAL Fans!

Wow, has it been 8 weeks already since the last update? Well, we can at least make up for that somewhat by making it a rather meaty one for you to sink your teeth into by bringing you new content, performance improvements and a slew of bug fixes.

This update introduces a new mode of transport - The Go Kart! Introduced later in the game, it gives players the option of a faster mode of transport to zip around the map in, running over bystanders as they go.

Speaking of bystanders, we’ve continued to work on improving them in this update. Homeowners now correctly react to the player barging into their homes, we’ve added a ton more variation to their appearance and animations, and we’ve implemented better AI response to the environment. We’ve also improved much of the animal AI. There’s more work and fine turning to come in future updates, but this is a significant step forward nonetheless.

The iconic Scissors weapon has made a return! It’s - in our humble opinion - much better and more fun to use than the scissors in POSTAL 2. Enjoy running with scissors!

We’ve fixed up a ton of bugs, including many of the ones mentioned in TotallyPointlessTV’s excellent P4 review you can see here: Another thing he mentions in this video (and you guys have often mentioned) is exploration is sometimes not rewarded, and we’ve been working on putting that right in this update, and will continue to do so in future updates.

The push to improve performance continues. We’ve chopped another 5 gigs off the install size, significantly reduced system ram usage and improved frametimes further. We’ve also been combatting framerate hitching, and have now vastly improved situations where the game would start to slow down over longer play sessions.

This update has been a long time coming, mostly due to work on performance needing us to rethink how some things were implemented, but we endeavor to have another update out in November to coincide with Running with Scissors 25th anniversary. We’ll also be adding Trading cards and all that goes with them at that time, too.

We hope you'll enjoy this update and thank you for your continuous support! <3

GO Kart! The Mobility Megastore is releasing their new vehicle to the public! Available from Wednesday, this non-handicap accessible Kart will be available to rent for just $100! "Why hobble? When you can GO!"

Scissors! The long awaited Scissors are back! Throw 'em around regularly, old-school style or try the new alt-fire kunai throw!

Better models for destroyed cars!

Phone customization options! You can now change the phone muzak as well as the Krotchy Tip notification sounds

Phone Kiosk! This is where you will be buying custom muzak and notification sounds for your sexy Scrotorola phone

A lot more NPC clothing variation!

Exchange Vendors! Throughout Edensin, you’ll notice a bunch of new exchange vendors which will allow you to exchange various items for cash

Chance for dogs to pee on corpses!

Better Police Helicopter explosion effects

More NPC behavior schedules throughout the maps!

More NPC walk cycles! To help add more variation to our NPCs, you’ll now notice them use different animations for walking

Begging state and NPCs screaming correctly when set on fire!

New camera animations for firearms!

Added Riot Cops in helicopter drops!

POSTAL Movie skin! The Zack Outfit has been added as Krotchy Doll collector reward

Further general performance improvements

Reduced the frequency and severity of stuttering

Reduced the install size footprint by another 5gb

Reduced system RAM usage

Adjusted steering speed on vehicles for better handling

Optimized the explodable Propane tanks and barrels

Improved collision of various assets

Improved the behavior of Police and Heat Assault sequence

Improved performance of destructible cars

Improvements to kick behavior: Camera shake added for the kick hitting someone

Improved NPC weapon / health balancing. Added Tan and Riot Cops to spawners as week goes on

Tweaked camera shakes for firearms in order to improve the feel of our weapons

Implemented animation blending between hip and aimed firing animations

Added a lot of new world textures (Posters, murals, adboards, etc.)

Revised the behavior and look of the ammo slot on the Weapon Wheel

Improved various UI elements for better controller support

Changes to the Kunny Island errand (Destroying power boxes as well as disabling them will trigger hostiles)

Improved the look of the Money item and the models to make them less generic

Fixed various broken textures on models

Lowered the physics impulse imparted by the Mallet

Implemented improvements to the iron sights to make them more prominent and readable when aiming

Animal behavior (Cats not collecting Catnip properly, Dog sometimes not reacting to Dog Treats)

Improved collision of a great amount of models

Improved the icons of doll collectibles

Made more doors destructible

Sledgehammer and Mallet now more reliably applied physics impulse on hit

Sped up the head throw animation

Improved Fire and Begging dialog

Improved the behavior of throwable heads

Added more items throughout Edensin in order to reward exploration more

Improved the look of Krotchy’s Tip notification

Framerate dropping greatly when looking at emissive lights if the Post-Processing setting was set to 'High' or 'Ultra'

Hardrock and Mercs not moving in the Mall

Mercenaries not having weapons in the Mall

Frozen NPCs in El Plago cutscene

Weapon chest in Police Station being difficult to interact with

Gates during the Treasure Hunter errand sometimes blocking player

The wind sounds skipping sometimes

Various jank during Vote For Governor errand

Cutscenes being slowed down by Catnip

Tickets not appearing correctly on new cars

Certain doors being very difficult to kick

Ammo types not being remembered on save game

Uphill slope animations

Inconsistent material footstep sounds for several road materials

Plushies cutting themselves off during talking

Dogs not playing fetch with heads of ALL NPC types

An issue with NPCs herding in one place when using interest points

Animals not reacting to getting hit correctly

A ton of mapping bugs such as certain models being too small, inaccessible pickups, broken textures and so on

NPCs spawning in a cluster in Suburban area

Big bride in between the Suburbs and Prison tile popping up out of nowhere

Players being able to fall through floor around the central security hub pillar

Petition, Spray Paint Can and a few others not working properly with the Black hole backpack upgrade active

Immigrants in Border Smuggler errand only getting on the slingshot when aiming down and sometimes getting stuck until killed

A bug that could trigger when going through a zap-zone whilst on a Scooter

Sledgehammer and Mallet projectiles not having Catnip support

Dismembered heads jittering for a short moment when playing fetch with a dog

Removed redundant "Cop" subtitles from PayFine cinematic

Monday Beggar Sign reappearing in Dude's inventory under certain circumstances

...