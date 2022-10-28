First content update! New vehicle and item!

The full version of the game has been updated with the very first content update introducing both a new vehicle and a new item! See end of post for patch notes.

New vehicle!

A brand new vehicle is now available: the **Iron Pickup***.

The vehicle is not available by default and must be unlocked.

To unlock it you must either:

Win gold in the Crankshaft Cup in the One Star grand prix difficulty or higher .

in the in the . Finish in any position in any 40 races (Time Trial, Custom Tournament or Grand Prix).

New item!

A warning to all race leaders: **Old T.O.M.*** is here to equalize the playing field!

Once launched the Old T.O.M. bomb will travel the lands with its eyes dead set on the leader of the race. But everyone beware; any racer caught in its impact blast will suffer devastating effects!

*name is maybe not final. Any suggestions?

Wallpaper!

To celebrate this fantastic event I've even gone to such lenghts as to whip up a fancy desktop wallpaper for you all to peruse at your own pleasure. Rejoice!



Bonus!

Because this update also happens to coincide with a popular holiday some extra time restricted content has been added to the game. Be sure to enjoy it while it lasts!



Patch notes 2022-10-28

General gameplay

Improved aerial steering. It is now also possible to steer more sharply while airborne by drifting and/or braking in the air.

Drifting can now be initiated while airborne.

Drifting is no longer interrupted when colliding with most terrain or obstacles at high speeds.

Computer opponents are now slightly more prone to using their items.

Third person camera is now slightly less jerky when turning sharply.

Vehicles

Collision models and hitboxes for all vehicles have been adjusted for smoother gameplay and less terrain/obstacle snag.

Tracks

Abandoned Airstrip: Improved lighting effects.

Boost City: Fixed light posts glitching when collided with.

All tracks. Boost arrow boost values adjusted. Various doodad placement and collision/hitbox adjustments.

Items

New item! Old T.O.M. Seeks out the leader of a race and explodes in a great fireball upon impact. Vehicles near the impact center are less affected. Vehicles on the outskirts of the impact are even more less affected. Vehicles driving into an existing fireball are also slightly affected.

Seeks out the leader of a race and explodes in a great fireball upon impact. Vehicles near the impact center are less affected. Vehicles on the outskirts of the impact are even more less affected. Vehicles driving into an existing fireball are also slightly affected. Gooper: Direct hit slows slightly more and has an increased duration. Chasing goop is faster, sticks to the prey for longer but has a reduced slowing effect.

Rockets: Improved pathfinding and obstacle avoidance algorithm. Duration of impact slightly

reduced. Launch sequence adjusted for faster travels making the missiles reach their targets faster than before.

reduced. Launch sequence adjusted for faster travels making the missiles reach their targets faster than before. Propelling Propeller: Duration slightly reduced. Less prone to expire while above a chasm or in the middle of a sharp turn. Animation while travlling made much smoother. It is now possible to pick up a new item while the propeller is active, but the item won't be usable until the propeller has expired.

Adjusted item probability distribution for a more varied and just gaming experience.

Reduced the chances of getting the same item twice in a row (but it is still possible).

Major bug fixes

Resolved an issue where running over a boost arrow or using nitro would not always apply the correct amount of extra speed while drifting or under the effects of a drift.

Resolved an issue where firing an item backwards would sometimes cause subsequent items to also be fired backwards despite not using the special use action.

FIxed an issue where on certain tracks the unlockable Mr. Threads vehicle would sometimes fall through the ground during the race introduction cutscenes. ¯_(ツ)_/¯

Miscellaneous

Until further notice all traffic cones in the game have been replaced with something more seasonally appropriate 🎃

Lots of minor bugfixes, adjustments, improvements, etc all over the place.

Known issues

Connecting more than four Xinput compatible gamepads or controllers may result in undesired effects. Until this is resolved the game is only reliably playable with 1 keyboard + 4 gamepads/controllers for a total of 5 human players. I deeply apologize for this and hope to have it resolved in a future update so that you can all enjoy Super Gosu Cars with up to 8 players as is intended. Any input or feedback on this issue is greatly appreciated to help speed up the process.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Enjoy the update and the new content!

Love,

The Developer