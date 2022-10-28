 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Artifact update for 28 October 2022

0.72.1 Release and Changelog

Share · View all patches · Build 9823746 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Added illustrations for Maya's pregnancy (body horror warning)
+Added background artwork for the restricted section
+Added background artwork for the Lower Campus
+Added illustration to the home encounter
+Added multiple illustrations to the clocktower encounter
+Added Tom's Antartica pic to the player home
+Added a visual effect for owning Shadow Over Arkham
+Added visual effects for increasing numbers of frenzies
Changed background artwork for the med clinic
Character customization is now partially functioning

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link