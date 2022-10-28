0.72.1 Release and Changelog

+Added illustrations for Maya's pregnancy (body horror warning)

+Added background artwork for the restricted section

+Added background artwork for the Lower Campus

+Added illustration to the home encounter

+Added multiple illustrations to the clocktower encounter

+Added Tom's Antartica pic to the player home

+Added a visual effect for owning Shadow Over Arkham

+Added visual effects for increasing numbers of frenzies

Changed background artwork for the med clinic

Character customization is now partially functioning