Update Notes for Oct. 28

Here's a summary of all the improvements in today's update:

Created animations and sounds for when an enemy is about to strike

Made dodging have some i-frames (invincible for a short duration)

Tuned Dodge, Blink and Boots so you can hold the button, then choose a direction

Made players and enemies flash a brighter white color when hit

Made camera zoom in a little when battling

Created separate sounds for player hurt vs enemy hurt

Quickly regenerate MP if you are below 10 (so you don't get stuck)

Increased MP per rock a little to ease the tedium of building MP

Made HP bauble shine when you heal

Changed HP/MP boost of Vigor and Vim boosters from 50 to 32

Changed the "Buy" text when buying an item to a helpful description

Changed healing and cost of red orb, HP from 100 to 50, cost from 50 to 75

Changed the price of blue MP orbs from 30 to 10

Made EXP orbs green colored

Made thorny doors look more like they are locked until you've cleared the thorns

Made axe look less like a hammer

Made holding to ascend and holding to open a chest faster

Made the map brighter

Showed the current world seed on the map menu

Removed Fire, Ice, Acid and Lightning from Light menu

Enabled vsync setting on Windows

Solved getting stuck warping again and again on a Boots Bridge

Solved some dungeons not having enough keys

Solved picking up items causes an accidental blink

Changed world seed when starting a new game

Saved which rooms have been cleared of enemies

Saved the map that you've explored in each dungeon

Improved the layout of WASD keyboard controls