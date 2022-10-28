 Skip to content

Wraithbinder Playtest update for 28 October 2022

Update Notes for Oct. 28

Here's a summary of all the improvements in today's update:

  • Created animations and sounds for when an enemy is about to strike

  • Made dodging have some i-frames (invincible for a short duration)

  • Tuned Dodge, Blink and Boots so you can hold the button, then choose a direction

  • Made players and enemies flash a brighter white color when hit

  • Made camera zoom in a little when battling

  • Created separate sounds for player hurt vs enemy hurt

  • Quickly regenerate MP if you are below 10 (so you don't get stuck)

  • Increased MP per rock a little to ease the tedium of building MP

  • Made HP bauble shine when you heal

  • Changed HP/MP boost of Vigor and Vim boosters from 50 to 32

  • Changed the "Buy" text when buying an item to a helpful description

  • Changed healing and cost of red orb, HP from 100 to 50, cost from 50 to 75

  • Changed the price of blue MP orbs from 30 to 10

  • Made EXP orbs green colored

  • Made thorny doors look more like they are locked until you've cleared the thorns

  • Made axe look less like a hammer

  • Made holding to ascend and holding to open a chest faster

  • Made the map brighter

  • Showed the current world seed on the map menu

  • Removed Fire, Ice, Acid and Lightning from Light menu

  • Enabled vsync setting on Windows

  • Solved getting stuck warping again and again on a Boots Bridge

  • Solved some dungeons not having enough keys

  • Solved picking up items causes an accidental blink

  • Changed world seed when starting a new game

  • Saved which rooms have been cleared of enemies

  • Saved the map that you've explored in each dungeon

  • Improved the layout of WASD keyboard controls

  • Created a message saying "Gamepad recommended" if you don't have one plugged in

