Update Notes for Oct. 28

Here's a summary of all the improvements in today's update:
-
Created animations and sounds for when an enemy is about to strike
-
Made dodging have some i-frames (invincible for a short duration)
-
Tuned Dodge, Blink and Boots so you can hold the button, then choose a direction
-
Made players and enemies flash a brighter white color when hit
-
Made camera zoom in a little when battling
-
Created separate sounds for player hurt vs enemy hurt
-
Quickly regenerate MP if you are below 10 (so you don't get stuck)
-
Increased MP per rock a little to ease the tedium of building MP
-
Made HP bauble shine when you heal
-
Changed HP/MP boost of Vigor and Vim boosters from 50 to 32
-
Changed the "Buy" text when buying an item to a helpful description
-
Changed healing and cost of red orb, HP from 100 to 50, cost from 50 to 75
-
Changed the price of blue MP orbs from 30 to 10
-
Made EXP orbs green colored
-
Made thorny doors look more like they are locked until you've cleared the thorns
-
Made axe look less like a hammer
-
Made holding to ascend and holding to open a chest faster
-
Made the map brighter
-
Showed the current world seed on the map menu
-
Removed Fire, Ice, Acid and Lightning from Light menu
-
Enabled vsync setting on Windows
-
Solved getting stuck warping again and again on a Boots Bridge
-
Solved some dungeons not having enough keys
-
Solved picking up items causes an accidental blink
-
Changed world seed when starting a new game
-
Saved which rooms have been cleared of enemies
-
Saved the map that you've explored in each dungeon
-
Improved the layout of WASD keyboard controls
-
Created a message saying "Gamepad recommended" if you don't have one plugged in
Changed files in this update