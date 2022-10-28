Patch notes (Oct 28)

Share · View all patches · Build 9823691 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 18:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hi again! We bring you a patch and a matching changelog!

Fixed an issue where modifiers wouldn't be applied on fresh Nightmare runs.

Fixed an issue where setting the speed modifier to a high value would make the player fall through the floor in certain scenarios.

An on-screen message will now show up when the elevator arrives in the Nightmare level.

We're still fixing and improving things as we go! Feel free to report any unexpected behaviours in the discussion boards.