 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EL PASO, NIGHTMARE update for 28 October 2022

Patch notes (Oct 28)

Share · View all patches · Build 9823691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi again! We bring you a patch and a matching changelog!

  • Fixed an issue where modifiers wouldn't be applied on fresh Nightmare runs.
  • Fixed an issue where setting the speed modifier to a high value would make the player fall through the floor in certain scenarios.
  • An on-screen message will now show up when the elevator arrives in the Nightmare level.

We're still fixing and improving things as we go! Feel free to report any unexpected behaviours in the discussion boards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link