Patch 1.1.2

Hi,
today we have again a small patch for you. Thanks for your extensive feedback ːsteamhappyː
Redesigned research and coloring interface
We have redesigned the research menu and optimized the respective loading times a bit.
We also aligned the coloring of rides and hall areas with the coloring in Create Your Ride. This way you have a better overview of color groups and previously set colors and can quickly switch between color groups without having to click through everything.
Other changes
Added
- Graphics option for VSync and Anti Aliasing.
- When selecting a roller coaster hall, you are now shown if the roller coaster has not been validated yet
Balancing
- Visitors now only get a reaction to dirt if they have seen dirt multiple times and not based on chance
- Dirt now stays longer if it is not cleaned up
Improved
- Tutorial: the task where you are supposed to generate a research point now shows you the progress as a percentage.
- When you select a research building, the progress bar now also shows the exact percentage
- Starting the roller coaster validation now deactivates the pause mode
Fixed
- Visitors glitching in front of the roller coaster if you changed the blueprints beforehand
- Sometimes the pathfinding in the park overview has gone bye-bye
- Sometimes you got too much money refunded when building over paths
- Some characters were not displayed correctly in chinese and korean language
- Dirt was sometimes loaded to wrong positions
- The boat simulator floor looked a bit broken
- Roller coaster halls could not be found in the preview of the respective research nodes
- Some coaster models had very visible LOD stage changes
- Roller coasters spammed the log full
- German: "Vorlage" consistently replaced by "Blaupause".
- A few typos
If you encounter any problems, crashes, or just want to leave feedback, you can submit a report in-game. There is a form for this in the upper left corner (bug icon). You are also welcome to join our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ).
- Your Team Pixelsplit
Changed files in this update