 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Indoorlands update for 28 October 2022

Patch 1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9823630 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

today we have again a small patch for you. Thanks for your extensive feedback ːsteamhappyː

Redesigned research and coloring interface

We have redesigned the research menu and optimized the respective loading times a bit.

We also aligned the coloring of rides and hall areas with the coloring in Create Your Ride. This way you have a better overview of color groups and previously set colors and can quickly switch between color groups without having to click through everything.

Other changes

Added

  • Graphics option for VSync and Anti Aliasing.
  • When selecting a roller coaster hall, you are now shown if the roller coaster has not been validated yet

Balancing

  • Visitors now only get a reaction to dirt if they have seen dirt multiple times and not based on chance
  • Dirt now stays longer if it is not cleaned up

Improved

  • Tutorial: the task where you are supposed to generate a research point now shows you the progress as a percentage.
  • When you select a research building, the progress bar now also shows the exact percentage
  • Starting the roller coaster validation now deactivates the pause mode

Fixed

  • Visitors glitching in front of the roller coaster if you changed the blueprints beforehand
  • Sometimes the pathfinding in the park overview has gone bye-bye
  • Sometimes you got too much money refunded when building over paths
  • Some characters were not displayed correctly in chinese and korean language
  • Dirt was sometimes loaded to wrong positions
  • The boat simulator floor looked a bit broken
  • Roller coaster halls could not be found in the preview of the respective research nodes
  • Some coaster models had very visible LOD stage changes
  • Roller coasters spammed the log full
  • German: "Vorlage" consistently replaced by "Blaupause".
  • A few typos

If you encounter any problems, crashes, or just want to leave feedback, you can submit a report in-game. There is a form for this in the upper left corner (bug icon). You are also welcome to join our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ).

  • Your Team Pixelsplit

Changed files in this update

"Indoorlands"-Windows Depot 1378892
  • Loading history…
"Indoorlands"-Mac Depot 1378893
  • Loading history…
Indoorlands Linux Depot 1378894
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link