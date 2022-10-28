Patch 1.1.2

Hi,

today we have again a small patch for you. Thanks for your extensive feedback ːsteamhappyː

Redesigned research and coloring interface

We have redesigned the research menu and optimized the respective loading times a bit.



We also aligned the coloring of rides and hall areas with the coloring in Create Your Ride. This way you have a better overview of color groups and previously set colors and can quickly switch between color groups without having to click through everything.



Other changes

Added

Graphics option for VSync and Anti Aliasing.

When selecting a roller coaster hall, you are now shown if the roller coaster has not been validated yet

Balancing

Visitors now only get a reaction to dirt if they have seen dirt multiple times and not based on chance

Dirt now stays longer if it is not cleaned up

Improved

Tutorial: the task where you are supposed to generate a research point now shows you the progress as a percentage.

When you select a research building, the progress bar now also shows the exact percentage

Starting the roller coaster validation now deactivates the pause mode

Fixed

Visitors glitching in front of the roller coaster if you changed the blueprints beforehand

Sometimes the pathfinding in the park overview has gone bye-bye

Sometimes you got too much money refunded when building over paths

Some characters were not displayed correctly in chinese and korean language

Dirt was sometimes loaded to wrong positions

The boat simulator floor looked a bit broken

Roller coaster halls could not be found in the preview of the respective research nodes

Some coaster models had very visible LOD stage changes

Roller coasters spammed the log full

German: "Vorlage" consistently replaced by "Blaupause".

A few typos

If you encounter any problems, crashes, or just want to leave feedback, you can submit a report in-game. There is a form for this in the upper left corner (bug icon). You are also welcome to join our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK ).