Mystwood Manor update for 28 October 2022

Halloween update

28 October 2022

Hey everyone,

I just updated Mystwood Manor with some bonus Halloween outfits for all staff members.
I have also added one new (unlockable) guest.

Thank you all very much for the great support so far!

Enjoy the update and Happy Halloween!
Faerin

