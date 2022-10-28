Halloween update

Share · View all patches · Build 9823564 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 17:59:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

I just updated Mystwood Manor with some bonus Halloween outfits for all staff members.

I have also added one new (unlockable) guest.

Thank you all very much for the great support so far!

Enjoy the update and Happy Halloween!

Faerin