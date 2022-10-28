The mystery continues - Halloween Update

Bugfixes

fix - Possibly fixed rare bug where one of the vehicles sent into orbit when loading game

fix - Poloska engine and engine bay cover sometimes swapped places when loading game

fix - Wrong ZUA instruments

fix - Can’t sell Ludu wreck at Fryburger

fix - Cigarette’s name stuck on screen

fix - Wrong sigh at the romanian camp

fix - Fryburger no buy sound

New

Added - New drivable vehicle

Added - New mystery quest at Lupova

Added - New Chillslav 92.2 radio station

Added - Thunder to rainy weather

Added - Cookable, edible pumpkin

Added - Jack-o’-Lantern

Added - Portable campfire (ability to cook on it)

Added - ZUA windows to selling list

Added - Fuel station to Novocherkuta

Added - Novocherkuta got expanded

Added - Name tags to ZUA doors for easier install

Changed

Changed - Removed steering correction factor (it made steering harder)

Changed - MZU and MP engines a little bit more fuel efficient

Changed - Made rain and dry thunderstorm a rarer

Changed - ZUA radiator a little bit better at cooling

Changed - Ludu wreck grab trigger bigger (easier to grab now)

Changed - Cigarette smoke more realistic, affected by light

Optimized, simplified most building colliders, game should run a little bit better

Side note: To transport the trike with another vehicle put it in 'Transport mode'

Trike can be picked up just like any other heavy object with F2

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Some Zua parts falling trough the ground randomly

fix - 4x4 didn't work properly

fix - Zua door windows no longer connected with bluetooth when loading the game with opened doors

fix - Zua mirrors not working

changed - 3rd person camera no longer goes 4km away

changed - made 3rd person camera little bit slower