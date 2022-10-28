 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Slaverian Trucker update for 28 October 2022

The mystery continues - Halloween Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9823535 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

fix - Possibly fixed rare bug where one of the vehicles sent into orbit when loading game
fix - Poloska engine and engine bay cover sometimes swapped places when loading game
fix - Wrong ZUA instruments
fix - Can’t sell Ludu wreck at Fryburger
fix - Cigarette’s name stuck on screen
fix - Wrong sigh at the romanian camp
fix - Fryburger no buy sound

New

Added - New drivable vehicle
Added - New mystery quest at Lupova
Added - New Chillslav 92.2 radio station
Added - Thunder to rainy weather
Added - Cookable, edible pumpkin
Added - Jack-o’-Lantern
Added - Portable campfire (ability to cook on it)
Added - ZUA windows to selling list
Added - Fuel station to Novocherkuta
Added - Novocherkuta got expanded
Added - Name tags to ZUA doors for easier install

Changed

Changed - Removed steering correction factor (it made steering harder)
Changed - MZU and MP engines a little bit more fuel efficient
Changed - Made rain and dry thunderstorm a rarer
Changed - ZUA radiator a little bit better at cooling
Changed - Ludu wreck grab trigger bigger (easier to grab now)
Changed - Cigarette smoke more realistic, affected by light

Optimized, simplified most building colliders, game should run a little bit better

Side note: To transport the trike with another vehicle put it in 'Transport mode'
Trike can be picked up just like any other heavy object with F2

These were in the previous hotfixes:

fix - Some Zua parts falling trough the ground randomly
fix - 4x4 didn't work properly
fix - Zua door windows no longer connected with bluetooth when loading the game with opened doors
fix - Zua mirrors not working
changed - 3rd person camera no longer goes 4km away
changed - made 3rd person camera little bit slower

  • tiny optimization

Changed files in this update

The Wasteland Trucker Content Depot 1822451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link