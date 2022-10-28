The mystery continues - Halloween Update

Bugfixes
fix - Possibly fixed rare bug where one of the vehicles sent into orbit when loading game
fix - Poloska engine and engine bay cover sometimes swapped places when loading game
fix - Wrong ZUA instruments
fix - Can’t sell Ludu wreck at Fryburger
fix - Cigarette’s name stuck on screen
fix - Wrong sigh at the romanian camp
fix - Fryburger no buy sound
New
Added - New drivable vehicle
Added - New mystery quest at Lupova
Added - New Chillslav 92.2 radio station
Added - Thunder to rainy weather
Added - Cookable, edible pumpkin
Added - Jack-o’-Lantern
Added - Portable campfire (ability to cook on it)
Added - ZUA windows to selling list
Added - Fuel station to Novocherkuta
Added - Novocherkuta got expanded
Added - Name tags to ZUA doors for easier install
Changed
Changed - Removed steering correction factor (it made steering harder)
Changed - MZU and MP engines a little bit more fuel efficient
Changed - Made rain and dry thunderstorm a rarer
Changed - ZUA radiator a little bit better at cooling
Changed - Ludu wreck grab trigger bigger (easier to grab now)
Changed - Cigarette smoke more realistic, affected by light
Optimized, simplified most building colliders, game should run a little bit better
Side note: To transport the trike with another vehicle put it in 'Transport mode'
Trike can be picked up just like any other heavy object with F2
These were in the previous hotfixes:
fix - Some Zua parts falling trough the ground randomly
fix - 4x4 didn't work properly
fix - Zua door windows no longer connected with bluetooth when loading the game with opened doors
fix - Zua mirrors not working
changed - 3rd person camera no longer goes 4km away
changed - made 3rd person camera little bit slower
- tiny optimization
