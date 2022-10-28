v0.4 Happy Halloween! New Quests, Bounty, 2 new Achievements and fixes!

Hello!

This is a big update, and should keep you guys busy for awhile.

New Quest

A room has been added to Dairy Town which can get you started, this is a "quest room."

Grendels Gold

A treasure map leads you on an epic journey to find Grendels Gold. But there is more than just riches that await you, a major upgrade for your character.

Vampire Fishing

For those familiar with the John Carpenter movie, Vampires, a mini game was added where you can win money by "fishing" for Vampires.

New Bounty: Delta Vampire

A very cool new enemy boss battle has been added along with a new dungeon. The Delta Vampire is a blind vampire that hunts by sound giving strong Last of Us vibes. This bounty gets his own dungeon and it ties into the treasure quest from the above.

The above has two new achievements. Find Grendels Gold, and Defeat the Delta Vampire.

OTHER



New Water Physics

Using the power of Unreal 5 we now have actual water simulation.



Bug fixes

-A bug where you could walk off the map in the Black Forest is fixed

-A bunch of bugs with the Shop

-The Crossbow ammo system has been worked over, the Crossbow doesn't show a bow when empty.

-Fix the ugly lighting in the Black Forest

-Ghouls die in the water now

-Fixed Intro Video

Other

-Added Anti Vamp to Shop

-Crossbow ammo works like the Ammo Bundle now

-The 40mm explosive shell has been buffed

-Removed the combine function for arrows, you just pick up Silver Arrows and 40mm shells now you don't have to make them.

And keep posting in the forums!

Best,

-DangerousBob