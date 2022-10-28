Hey Dungeoneers!
v1.4.2 was delayed a bit due to Roguelike Celebration, but here it is! This is a slightly larger patch, with a few misc changes and balance adjustments in addition to the usual bugfixes.
Here's a quick summary of the most important changes:
Balance:
- Sandals of Nature energy costs reduced by 20%
- Sandals of Nature seeds needed to upgrade reverted to 3/6/9 from 4/7/10
- Blocking proc rate scaling with weapon level reduced by 50%
- Empowered Strike special effect boost up to 50% per level, from 33%
- Deathless Fury cooldown reduced to 3/2/1 levels, from 4/3/2
Misc:
- The buff bar now condenses itself if many buffs are visible at once. This raises the limit of on-screen buffs to 15.
- Plants now trigger after time freeze ends, just like traps
- Yog's laser now deducts score even if the hero dodges it
- Goo no longer deducts score by healing in water
- 10+ bugfixes
You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes in this patch.
