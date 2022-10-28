Share · View all patches · Build 9823277 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 18:19:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey Dungeoneers!

v1.4.2 was delayed a bit due to Roguelike Celebration, but here it is! This is a slightly larger patch, with a few misc changes and balance adjustments in addition to the usual bugfixes.

Here's a quick summary of the most important changes:

Balance:

Sandals of Nature energy costs reduced by 20%

Sandals of Nature seeds needed to upgrade reverted to 3/6/9 from 4/7/10

Blocking proc rate scaling with weapon level reduced by 50%

Empowered Strike special effect boost up to 50% per level, from 33%

Deathless Fury cooldown reduced to 3/2/1 levels, from 4/3/2

Misc:

The buff bar now condenses itself if many buffs are visible at once. This raises the limit of on-screen buffs to 15.

Plants now trigger after time freeze ends, just like traps

Yog's laser now deducts score even if the hero dodges it

Goo no longer deducts score by healing in water

10+ bugfixes

You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes in this patch.