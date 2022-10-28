 Skip to content

Shattered Pixel Dungeon update for 28 October 2022

v1.4.2

Hey Dungeoneers!

v1.4.2 was delayed a bit due to Roguelike Celebration, but here it is! This is a slightly larger patch, with a few misc changes and balance adjustments in addition to the usual bugfixes.

Here's a quick summary of the most important changes:

Balance:
  • Sandals of Nature energy costs reduced by 20%
  • Sandals of Nature seeds needed to upgrade reverted to 3/6/9 from 4/7/10
  • Blocking proc rate scaling with weapon level reduced by 50%
  • Empowered Strike special effect boost up to 50% per level, from 33%
  • Deathless Fury cooldown reduced to 3/2/1 levels, from 4/3/2
Misc:
  • The buff bar now condenses itself if many buffs are visible at once. This raises the limit of on-screen buffs to 15.
  • Plants now trigger after time freeze ends, just like traps
  • Yog's laser now deducts score even if the hero dodges it
  • Goo no longer deducts score by healing in water
  • 10+ bugfixes

You can check the in-game games screen for a full list of changes in this patch.

