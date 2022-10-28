 Skip to content

The Guardian Stone update for 28 October 2022

Update 1.1.0

Build 9823242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new boss fight that can be entered after beating the Inner Quarters, if you have already beaten that level it can also be entered through the level select menu inside of the tavern.

Updated the images inside of the level select to match the current version of each level.

Fixed an pet bug were they would lose attributes after leveling up

Added a new item that will replenish a small portion of health when picked up, all enemies have a chance to drop this item.

Bug Fixes

  • Pets losing attributes after leveling up
  • Fixed a bug on the Throne room where enemies would get stuck on a railing after coming out of the portal
  • fixed an animation bug on the player where the direction he was moving was not matching the animation.
  • the material names for the notification when a new one was added to the inventory was not correct for the material added
  • pets of players who leave a match now disappear with that player
  • Sword swings were not making sounds on multiplayer
  • some levels would not always load properly
  • when returning to the tavern the player would sometimes fall through the floor

