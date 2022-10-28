Update 1.1.0

Added a new boss fight that can be entered after beating the Inner Quarters, if you have already beaten that level it can also be entered through the level select menu inside of the tavern.



Updated the images inside of the level select to match the current version of each level.



Fixed an pet bug were they would lose attributes after leveling up



Added a new item that will replenish a small portion of health when picked up, all enemies have a chance to drop this item.



Bug Fixes