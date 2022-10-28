Across the Universes



Hey Panda Peeps,

It’s time. We teased our Spooky Parallel Event, and now it’s here. Which means we can finally introduce this Event’s big reward: fully-dateable Monster Girl Cassia!

Cassia is a long-dead desert royal… We think. Like most Monster Girls, she doesn’t talk much, but you can just tell she’s a super classy lady/deity. She’s insanely beautiful, dripping in jewels, and she demands to be treated with respect! You definitely don’t want to miss out on dating this diva.

Keep in mind, completing the Spooky Parallel Event is the only way to unlock Cassia. You have from October 28 - 31.

Start by logging on to your game and clicking the “Spooky Event” button. Find yourself transported to another realm, where you will face trials both familiar and unfamiliar. It won’t be easy… But it will be worth it.

Let the creepy, kooky games begin!

We love you so hard,

The Pandas