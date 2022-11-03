 Skip to content

Electrician Simulator update for 3 November 2022

Electrician Simulator Patch 1.3.1

Patch 1.3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Electricians.

Thank you for having fun together on Halloween. We have prepared for you another update, which corrects the issues reported by you! In addition, we would like to inform you that the content that was added for Halloween is staying with us to the grave...

Patch 1.3.1

Bug fixes:
  • Fixed language errors in the store for Japanese, Chinese and Russian.
  • Improved lighting of certificates at night.
  • Improvements in screwing bulbs into lamps.
  • Improved exposure of lamps at night.
  • Corrected collisions in the cassette player.

Next updates

We are constantly working on further updates that will introduce new content. The first of these will appear already in November! What's the new content will be? We won't tell you that yet, but we have a little hint: "It is round and has 32 patches" - If you know the answer, tell us about it on our discord!

Steam Deck

We are happy to announce that Electrician Simulator now has official playable status on Steam Deck! However, the current version requires some extra effort from players when interacting or configuring.

We plan to have our game fully supported on Steam Deck, but it may take some time, so stay tuned for more devlogs!

See you!

Take IT Studio! and Gaming Factory

