PATCH NOTES 1.1.6

Hello citizens!
It's Friday, and while we are working on some juicy stuff, we are releasing a new patch that fixes a few things.
Here is the breakdown of version 1.1.6!
- Added link to server status page in the disconnect error messages.
- Fixed old coin spawn chance in pumpkins
- Added Candy to the catalogue of junk.
- Updated dialogue explaining why Adam won't use a sink when his shirt is clean.
- Updated translations for the loading disclaimer.
- Fixed non-Latin player names not being visible on player health bars.
- Fixed UI breaking and the player remaining stuck when interacting with some items at home.
We also created a server status page https://status.hellisothers.com
Thank you, as usual, for the tremendous support you're giving us! Let's keep making Hell is Others a better game together!
See you in Century City.
