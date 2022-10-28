PATCH NOTES 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9823138 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 17:59:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello citizens!

It's Friday, and while we are working on some juicy stuff, we are releasing a new patch that fixes a few things.

Here is the breakdown of version 1.1.6!

Added link to server status page in the disconnect error messages.

Fixed old coin spawn chance in pumpkins

Added Candy to the catalogue of junk.

Updated dialogue explaining why Adam won't use a sink when his shirt is clean.

Updated translations for the loading disclaimer.

Fixed non-Latin player names not being visible on player health bars.

Fixed UI breaking and the player remaining stuck when interacting with some items at home.

We also created a server status page https://status.hellisothers.com

Thank you, as usual, for the tremendous support you're giving us! Let's keep making Hell is Others a better game together!

See you in Century City.