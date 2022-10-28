 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hell is Others update for 28 October 2022

PATCH NOTES 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9823138 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello citizens!

It's Friday, and while we are working on some juicy stuff, we are releasing a new patch that fixes a few things.

Here is the breakdown of version 1.1.6!

  • Added link to server status page in the disconnect error messages.
  • Fixed old coin spawn chance in pumpkins
  • Added Candy to the catalogue of junk.
  • Updated dialogue explaining why Adam won't use a sink when his shirt is clean.
  • Updated translations for the loading disclaimer.
  • Fixed non-Latin player names not being visible on player health bars.
  • Fixed UI breaking and the player remaining stuck when interacting with some items at home.

We also created a server status page https://status.hellisothers.com

Thank you, as usual, for the tremendous support you're giving us! Let's keep making Hell is Others a better game together!

See you in Century City.

Changed files in this update

Hell is Others Content Depot 964441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link