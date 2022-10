Share · View all patches · Build 9823089 · Last edited 29 October 2022 – 16:19:18 UTC by Wendy

This update is part of the 4 part Halloween event!

-Added Hallways Level 2 (Part of Halloween Event)

-Hallways Difficulty Rework

-Decreased Length of gameplay for hallways gamemode

-Adjusted sounds

-Changed "run out of power sequence" to cause

quicker death unless game finishes first

-Added 2nd lore win screen for Hallways