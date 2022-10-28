 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 28 October 2022

Desecrators 0.7.1 - Listening Station

Last edited by Wendy

Desecrators 0.7.1 features Listening Stations where you get to navigate a combination of narrow corridors and wide areas. With luck you may find "windows" too narrow to navigate - but certainly not too narrow to snipe enemies. Beware, the "windows" will not prevent enemies from shooting back.

Changelist:

  • Added Listening Station level
  • Added SMLG primary
  • Added background music to database
  • The sum force of Gravity Wells affecting a ship is now normalized - i.e. overlapping Gravity Wells can now be escaped using Turbo.
  • Fixed Phantom Walls sometimes not being triggered by key pickups
  • Fixed bubble FX collision detection when travelling across multiple underwater rooms

