Desecrators 0.7.1 - Listening Station

Desecrators 0.7.1 features Listening Stations where you get to navigate a combination of narrow corridors and wide areas. With luck you may find "windows" too narrow to navigate - but certainly not too narrow to snipe enemies. Beware, the "windows" will not prevent enemies from shooting back.
Changelist:
- Added Listening Station level
- Added SMLG primary
- Added background music to database
- The sum force of Gravity Wells affecting a ship is now normalized - i.e. overlapping Gravity Wells can now be escaped using Turbo.
- Fixed Phantom Walls sometimes not being triggered by key pickups
- Fixed bubble FX collision detection when travelling across multiple underwater rooms
Changed files in this update