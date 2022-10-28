KOTCL Developer Diaries: where mushrooms grow

Knock, knock, adventurers!

We’re glad to welcome you to this new part of our diaries. Did you miss our news updates? We have plenty of them coming. Sharpen your blades, straighten your bows, and let's go!

New landscapes

Our artists have started to create a new location – it’s very mysterious, but undoubtedly beautiful. It's a strange place – some magic mushrooms light up the road here. Is walking along these local trails worth it, or is it better to stay away from whatever lurks in this mysterious flickering light?

Continuing to do what we do best – making animations

The alchemist is already hard at work polishing his vials – he can't wait to try them on every passing traveler. He might be a real cowboy at heart, so beware of the fastest hand in Midian!

The Ritualist has also learned some stylish and intimidating moves. You should be especially careful with him. Who knows where he can drag you off to with these tentacles of his?





Don't talk to strangers

You can meet anyone or anything on the road – from orcs and elves to evil swamp creatures, so sometimes it feels good to see a human face. But is it worth trusting this guy? There’s something bizarre in his eyes, and he asks you to swear an oath of allegiance… Who is this man? We'll find out in a new event!

Halloween raffle begins

Get a chance to win the key to our game. Click here to find out how to join the raffle. Good luck, and maybe this time Mortis will visit your e-mail!

