The Bastonnes - Update v0.7

Hello good fellas !
New minor update! We are so happy to add Multiplayer in BETA.
You can join your friends on their lobby.
This update also adds new "Big Team" to play with all members on your family.
Content:
- Add - "Big Team" Mode. Play with 5 members in your family
Global (In-Game):
- Add - Multiplayer online with friends steam avec beta
- Add - Settings Graphics and Sounds
- Add - Restart game available on match end
Action Phase (In-Game):
- Add - Containers and Dynamites appear / disappear smoke
- Remove - Collect container screen
Plan Phase (In-Game):
- Add - 'Suspects outline', circle showing ennemies that can touch selected seat
UI:
- Add - Help screen, with rules and description of the game
- Update - Main menu clean
- Update - Credits screen
What's next ?
We are working on matchmaking and a game mode with new rules
We are also working on contents for the next major update ;)
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Changed files in this update