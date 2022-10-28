The Bastonnes - Update v0.7

Hello good fellas !

New minor update! We are so happy to add Multiplayer in BETA.

You can join your friends on their lobby.

This update also adds new "Big Team" to play with all members on your family.

Content:

Add - "Big Team" Mode. Play with 5 members in your family

Global (In-Game):

Add - Multiplayer online with friends steam avec beta

Add - Settings Graphics and Sounds

Add - Restart game available on match end

Action Phase (In-Game):

Add - Containers and Dynamites appear / disappear smoke

Remove - Collect container screen

Plan Phase (In-Game):

Add - 'Suspects outline', circle showing ennemies that can touch selected seat

UI:

Add - Help screen, with rules and description of the game

Update - Main menu clean

Update - Credits screen

What's next ?

We are working on matchmaking and a game mode with new rules

We are also working on contents for the next major update ;)

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.