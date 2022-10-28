If you want to progress throughout the graveyard you're going to need keys. Mother Mary now spawns keys more regularly (for the moment). She will spawn keys at a random point every 30secs to 2mins. Keys will vanish after 30 seconds. Beware, Mary is a zombie attraction.
Beasts Shall Rise update for 28 October 2022
Mother Mary Key Spawning Tweaks
Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
