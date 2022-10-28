Hotel Magnate: Halloween Building Contest!

Share · View all patches · Build 9822844 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 15:46:05 UTC by Wendy

Halloween Building Contest!

To celebrate this extra spooky time of year we have decided to run another building competition!

Goal:

Build or design a spooky scene, room or hotel in Hotel Magnate

Prizes:

Dev's Choice: One bonus Steam Key for Hotel Magnate, Get one of your own furniture templates included in the game by default and get one of your templates or workshop items featured on the start menu for a month!

People's Choice: One bonus steam key for Hotel Magnate

How To Participate:

Must be submitted in the competition channel in our Discord

People's Choice award will be chosen based on reactions to your submission post

Dev's Choice award will be chosen by the Devs

Submissions should be in by the end of the 4th of November