Somerville is out now!

FAMILY
You embark on a journey to find the whereabouts of your family in the wake of an alien invasion.
THE INVASION
Live through the personal struggles of a young family separated in the final moments of a global conflict against a hostile alien civilisation. Discover first hand the full impact on others of this catastrophic event.
EXPLORE , LEARN , COMMUNICATE
Explore the devastation left behind by the invading alien force and those who resisted, learning more about their motives and methods the further you journey.
KEY FEATURES
- Solve the puzzles of an altered landscape drenched in alien sediment
- Flee, hide from or negotiate dangerous encounters
- Observe and learn form every alien entity
- Dig deep and find your way to multiple endings, their meaning and significance