Somerville update for 15 November 2022

Somerville is out now!

FAMILY

You embark on a journey to find the whereabouts of your family in the wake of an alien invasion.

THE INVASION

Live through the personal struggles of a young family separated in the final moments of a global conflict against a hostile alien civilisation. Discover first hand the full impact on others of this catastrophic event.

EXPLORE , LEARN , COMMUNICATE

Explore the devastation left behind by the invading alien force and those who resisted, learning more about their motives and methods the further you journey.

KEY FEATURES

  • Solve the puzzles of an altered landscape drenched in alien sediment
  • Flee, hide from or negotiate dangerous encounters
  • Observe and learn form every alien entity
  • Dig deep and find your way to multiple endings, their meaning and significance
