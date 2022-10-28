Farmland Realm Patch 1.07 - Horse Trader

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

Fixed the horses in the Free Horse Ride area getting stuck while walking

Fixed a bug that caused you to lose as soon as you started in Rodeo

Fixed the problem of getting stuck between fence gates closing at night

Improvements

Increased the size of the rodeo bull

Changes have been made to the UIs of vendors in the festival area

New Features

In the game, you could use horses, parkour with horses and even feed them, but you could not buy a horse and use it in your own farm. With this update, you will be able to buy the horses you choose and send them to your farm and use them in your farm.

Horse Trader

There are 6 horses you can buy at the Horse Trader. None of these horses are different from each other in terms of features, the only difference between them is their appearance.

We wanted to add some mobility to the game by adding the horse trader to the game, and we think you will definitely enjoy the comfort feeling that you can get from walking around the farm with a horse.