 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmland Realm update for 28 October 2022

Farmland Realm Patch 1.07 - Horse Trader

Share · View all patches · Build 9822745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Problems and improvements that we fixed with the last update as Farmland Realm developer team

Bugs

  • Fixed the horses in the Free Horse Ride area getting stuck while walking
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to lose as soon as you started in Rodeo
  • Fixed the problem of getting stuck between fence gates closing at night

Improvements

  • Increased the size of the rodeo bull
  • Changes have been made to the UIs of vendors in the festival area

New Features
In the game, you could use horses, parkour with horses and even feed them, but you could not buy a horse and use it in your own farm. With this update, you will be able to buy the horses you choose and send them to your farm and use them in your farm.

Horse Trader
There are 6 horses you can buy at the Horse Trader. None of these horses are different from each other in terms of features, the only difference between them is their appearance.

We wanted to add some mobility to the game by adding the horse trader to the game, and we think you will definitely enjoy the comfort feeling that you can get from walking around the farm with a horse.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link