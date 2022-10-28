New Build!

Click here to watch the new update video!

Beta v0.94.7 from 10.28.22

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we have prepared a new scene in which we see our heroes win a battle against the empire. Erika however is disappointed their biggest enemy got away - the harbinger. For now, only one character doesn’t have face animations, they will be added next week This scene is testable in the Experimental Hall in the Erika After Battle Portal in both TP and VR.

New Solis Gameplay!

We’ve also finished the gameplay in New Solis, which you can test through the New Solis portal in the Experimental Hall.



New channeling spells!

To cap off this week's news, we now have a Lightning and Fire channeling spells, that you can test through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

Should armor in games be realistic?

We all know the memes of female character armors in games being little more than a bikini, and yet having better stats than a breastplate. And we've seen sets of shoulder pads the size of refrigerators that somehow don't seem to way our characters down. Does this break the immersion of a game or do you think that in a fantasy world anything should be possible?