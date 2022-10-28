 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 28 October 2022

The Despot Is Celebrating Halloween

Share · View all patches · Build 9822705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


BOO!

Ha-ha, I get you every time with that, puny humans!

Alright, so the spooky season has come. Everyone is decorating their places with "scary" decor, laughing around, having fun and pretending they can't be scared for real. I tell you what, humans: you can't fool yourselves with all those papier-mâché spiders and paper cobwebs. Deep down inside, you know what real horror feels like.

The real horror begins when you enter my dungeon. So I invite you all again to test yourselves, as my minions and I are...

...CELEBRATING HALLOWEEN!

From October 28th (well, today, basically) to November 10th (the start of King of the Hill Season 3), participate in King of the Hill multiplayer mode and get the unique Halloween medal to showcase next to your nickname!

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]
[tr]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[th][/th]
[/tr]
[/table]
For those who are not in the know: to participate in King of the Hill, beat the Despot in the single-player mode. Which you are not capable of doing, obviously. But good luck anyway. And Happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089800
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089801
  • Loading history…
Depot 2089802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link