The Despot Is Celebrating Halloween





BOO!

Ha-ha, I get you every time with that, puny humans!

Alright, so the spooky season has come. Everyone is decorating their places with "scary" decor, laughing around, having fun and pretending they can't be scared for real. I tell you what, humans: you can't fool yourselves with all those papier-mâché spiders and paper cobwebs. Deep down inside, you know what real horror feels like.

The real horror begins when you enter my dungeon. So I invite you all again to test yourselves, as my minions and I are...

...CELEBRATING HALLOWEEN!

From October 28th (well, today, basically) to November 10th (the start of King of the Hill Season 3), participate in King of the Hill multiplayer mode and get the unique Halloween medal to showcase next to your nickname!

For those who are not in the know: to participate in King of the Hill, beat the Despot in the single-player mode. Which you are not capable of doing, obviously. But good luck anyway. And Happy Halloween!