Update 0.2.7

Changelog
- Added: Foundation for additional Missions. Added a Tutorial Mission as a first test.
- Auto-Fire: Settings are now saved for preconfigured slots.
- Enhancements: Increased T4 and T5 buff to 5% (instead of 2% )
- Gravity Bomb: Now also attracts Ascended Orbs (aka death orbs)
- Railgun: Follow-up hits now do 0.9x damage instead of 0.8x
- Laser Scatter Cannon: Reduced Mk V Damage from 2x to 1.5x and increased base CD from 1.4 to 1.6
- Laser Wave: Increased base damage from 60 to 80
- Energy Explosion: Slightly decreased explosion duration
- Ingame UI: Replaced Main Menu Buttons (new buttons are now redirecting to the pre-start menu)
- Ingame HUD: Ingame Energy Level bar now shows two decimal digits
- Fixed: EMP no longer shares player layer (e.g. triggered Boss3 laser to damage the player ship → lead to sudden deaths)
- Fixed: Drone repair Mk5 and Evasive Maneuver 2 description
- Fixed: Ascended Orb Wave spacing around 17:15
- Fixed: TimeSurvivalAttempts User Stat and added additional high-score data
What's Next?
V0.2.8: More balancing and additional quality settings
?
V0.3.0: New Mission with already known and new enemies → No Ascended/Death orbs, I swear :)!
→ The Ship Configuration will be separate from the current one (additional progression options).
Changed files in this update