Update 0.2.7

Changelog

Foundation for additional Missions. Added a Tutorial Mission as a first test. Auto-Fire: Settings are now saved for preconfigured slots.

Enhancements: Increased T4 and T5 buff to 5% (instead of 2% )

Gravity Bomb: Now also attracts Ascended Orbs (aka death orbs)

Railgun: Follow-up hits now do 0.9x damage instead of 0.8x

Laser Scatter Cannon: Reduced Mk V Damage from 2x to 1.5x and increased base CD from 1.4 to 1.6

Laser Wave: Increased base damage from 60 to 80

Energy Explosion: Slightly decreased explosion duration

Ingame UI: Replaced Main Menu Buttons (new buttons are now redirecting to the pre-start menu)

Ingame HUD: Ingame Energy Level bar now shows two decimal digits

Fixed : EMP no longer shares player layer (e.g. triggered Boss3 laser to damage the player ship → lead to sudden deaths)

: EMP no longer shares player layer (e.g. triggered Boss3 laser to damage the player ship → lead to sudden deaths) Fixed: Drone repair Mk5 and Evasive Maneuver 2 description

Fixed: Ascended Orb Wave spacing around 17:15

Fixed: TimeSurvivalAttempts User Stat and added additional high-score data

What's Next?

V0.2.8: More balancing and additional quality settings

V0.3.0: New Mission with already known and new enemies → No Ascended/Death orbs, I swear :)!

→ The Ship Configuration will be separate from the current one (additional progression options).