Outnumbered update for 28 October 2022

Update 0.2.7

Build 9822630

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added: Foundation for additional Missions. Added a Tutorial Mission as a first test.
  • Auto-Fire: Settings are now saved for preconfigured slots.
  • Enhancements: Increased T4 and T5 buff to 5% (instead of 2% )
  • Gravity Bomb: Now also attracts Ascended Orbs (aka death orbs)
  • Railgun: Follow-up hits now do 0.9x damage instead of 0.8x
  • Laser Scatter Cannon: Reduced Mk V Damage from 2x to 1.5x and increased base CD from 1.4 to 1.6
  • Laser Wave: Increased base damage from 60 to 80
  • Energy Explosion: Slightly decreased explosion duration
  • Ingame UI: Replaced Main Menu Buttons (new buttons are now redirecting to the pre-start menu)
  • Ingame HUD: Ingame Energy Level bar now shows two decimal digits
  • Fixed: EMP no longer shares player layer (e.g. triggered Boss3 laser to damage the player ship → lead to sudden deaths)
  • Fixed: Drone repair Mk5 and Evasive Maneuver 2 description
  • Fixed: Ascended Orb Wave spacing around 17:15
  • Fixed: TimeSurvivalAttempts User Stat and added additional high-score data

What's Next?

V0.2.8: More balancing and additional quality settings
-
?
-
V0.3.0: New Mission with already known and new enemies → No Ascended/Death orbs, I swear :)!
→ The Ship Configuration will be separate from the current one (additional progression options).

Changed files in this update

