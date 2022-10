Share · View all patches · Build 9822617 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 17:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Here is the change log for patch 1.2.0

Features:

-Added Item Descriptions: you can now see the name and the description of an item when you inspect it.

General Changes:

-Reworked the in-game cursor movement to match the operating system cursor.

-Adjusted the marbles to be shinier

-Adjusted most notes and books to be a bit bigger.

-Other small tweaks.

Bug fixes:

-Fixed a typo

-Various small fixes