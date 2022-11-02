Unmatched: Digital Edition update 0.5.4 is here!

We just released an update! :D Check out what has changed!

[Feature] Random character has been added as a choice in online games.

[Feature] Random map has been added as a choice in online games.

[Feature] Random heroes and maps are hidden until the game has started.

[Feature] The fight phase has been adjusted to match 16:10 screens.

[Feature] Animation has been added to the cards left in hand after accepting attack/defense.

[Fix] Alice's special ability tooltip display in 2v2 matches has been fixed.

[Fix] Last played card is no longer displayed on a defeat screen.

[Fix] Issue causing the 2v2 online games to occasionally crash while AI was attacking a human player has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the card draw animation to not be displayed in 2v2 online games has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the cards in hand to be wrongly displayed after skipping the replay has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the game to occasionally crash after playing Alice's Looking Glass card has been fixed.

[Fix] Replay function is now working correctly during drawing Voyage cards from the discard pile.

[Fix] Issue causing the error message to be displed after trying to join the online room has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the card in hand to disappear after skipping the defense has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the card to be oversized after changing the resolution during the game has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the played card to return to hand after playing the Winged Frenzy card has been fixed.

[Fix] Help notifications during the fight phase have been fixed.

[Fix] Few minor errors in the graphics of the rulebook and lobby have been fixed.

[Fix] Text of the header of the statistic screen has been corrected.

[Fix] Hero's graphics placement in the character selection screen has been slightly corrected.

[Fix] Issue causing the player's name to not be displayed before choosing a hero has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the maneuver to not refresh the board correctly after undoing the action has been fixed.

[Fix] Issue causing the cards in hand to disappear for a short second after selecting the defense card has been fixed.

[Fix] Main Menu and Lobby buttons during gameplay pause have been made easier to click.

[Fix] Issue causing the attacker's card animation to be displayed on the defender's card has been fixed.