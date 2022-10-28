Spooky! Dev branch update 1.19

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 1.19 is live now on the Development branch on Steam, bringing you a time-limited Halloween event, and a number of fixes and improvements to Way of the Hunter.

The Halloween event will also be available in the public release of this version.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.19 patch notes:

Added: Halloween event

Added: Asset 3D Viewer in Encyclopedia

Added: Animal Inspect in the Claim screen

Added: Animals downed in a body of water float towards the shore

Added: “What’s new“ in the Main menu

Tweaked: Sound cues in Hunter sense: Sound analysis displays the animal species only if the animal makes calls or squeaks. If the animal is fleeing or breaking branches, only distance is shown. Explorer difficulty remains unchanged - all the information about animal is displayed every time.

Tweaked: Vehicle screen

Fixed: Reload animation for Remington 870 Wingmaster

Fixed: Missing hunter sense red dot for Remington 7600 and Remington 1903

Fixed: Infinite reload and reload without hand animation for Remington 1903

Fixed: Hold fire reload causing ammo loss with pump-action shotguns

Fixed: Additional reload sound when reloading only 1 bullet to Grandpa’s old rifle

Fixed: Animation blends in crouch position

Fixed: Changing units format not updating in the objective goal counter

Fixed: Sound analysis displaying for animals further than 300m

Fixed: FPS drops when the mission ‘Black sheep’ is active

Fixed: Waterfowl spooking behavior

Fixed: Unintentional closing of the inactive mission warning pop-up when harvesting an animal

Fixed: Settings and player position reset when changing difficulty from Adventurer

(MP) Fixed: Hunter sense not turning off when the player is standing on a moving car

(MP) Fixed: Shot animal sometimes freezing in T-pose for client

(MP) Fixed: Events based on time of day for clients (lodge lights)

Fixed: Lake missing on the hunting map in Transylvania

Fixed: Character getting stuck on the ladder in Nez Perce Valley mountains

Fixed: Missing texture in a river section in Transylvania

Fixed: Nez Perce Valley river graphical tweaks (water outside of river bed, misaligned textures)

Fixed: Community-reported crashes

Before you opt in to the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER r to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1288320/discussions/0/3316358999128751436/

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version):

https://steamcommunity.com/linkfilter/?url=https://redmine.thqnordic.com/projects/way-of-the-hunter-community/issues/new

Good hunting!