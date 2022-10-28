Update 1.2.1.0

Features

-Add Guilds

-Add Guild vs Guild System (Some Maps can be occupied from a Guild to build a City)

-Add Player Housing

-Stamina will regenerate faster when you stand near Campfire and its turned on

Bugfixes

-Fixed a bug where you was able to make a trade request to your self

-Fixed a bug where tamed creatures not turned into an item

-Fixed Spawner in Mausoleum

-Fixed some move jitter from Monster/Npcs when walk near together

-Fixed a bug where Holy Magic gained when using Fireball

-Fixed Mouse Cursors battle indicator sometimes showed wrong color

-Fixed issue where sometimes Items from Bank disappeared

-Fixed a bug where items sometimes disappeared from Bank after restart server

-Campfire destroy timer will reset when turn it on

Improvments

-All kind of Woods can now used for Campfire

-Need to interact with Warp to go from Map to Map (same as it is for Doors)

-Add Map Info before Warp when stand at the border

-Update Materials for crafting Formulas

-Increased Mausoleum Map

-Update Loottables/Gold

-Update Exp Tables and receive Exp from Monsters,which will lead to set back current Player Level (this not affect any progress you made)

-Updated German Lanugage for Abilities

-Updated some Creatures

-Report/Friend Window can no be toggled

-Increase Spawnrate of Bushes

-Monsters in Wasteland can now climb up/down Mountains

-Campfire destroy timer will reset when turn it on

-Changed color of PvP indicator name (off to green and on to red)

Balancing

-Reduced Burn effect duration from Fire Magic to from 10 to 8 when with max Level

-Campfire destroy timer will reset when turn it on

-Spells now require Reagents to cast

-Healing can no longer interupted while receive Damage

-Adjust Skillgain Curve

-Weapons can no longer assigned to Hotkey bar 1-5

-Add a 2 second delay when use right click on an Item to equip

-Increased max Health, Stamina and Mana from 300 to 500

-Increased Health regeneration from Food

-Increased Cooldown from Weakening Blaze from 5 to 10 Seconds