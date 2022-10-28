Update 1.2.1.0

Features
-Add Guilds
-Add Guild vs Guild System (Some Maps can be occupied from a Guild to build a City)
-Add Player Housing
-Stamina will regenerate faster when you stand near Campfire and its turned on
Bugfixes
-Fixed a bug where you was able to make a trade request to your self
-Fixed a bug where tamed creatures not turned into an item
-Fixed Spawner in Mausoleum
-Fixed some move jitter from Monster/Npcs when walk near together
-Fixed a bug where Holy Magic gained when using Fireball
-Fixed Mouse Cursors battle indicator sometimes showed wrong color
-Fixed issue where sometimes Items from Bank disappeared
-Fixed a bug where items sometimes disappeared from Bank after restart server
-Campfire destroy timer will reset when turn it on
Improvments
-All kind of Woods can now used for Campfire
-Need to interact with Warp to go from Map to Map (same as it is for Doors)
-Add Map Info before Warp when stand at the border
-Update Materials for crafting Formulas
-Increased Mausoleum Map
-Update Loottables/Gold
-Update Exp Tables and receive Exp from Monsters,which will lead to set back current Player Level (this not affect any progress you made)
-Updated German Lanugage for Abilities
-Updated some Creatures
-Report/Friend Window can no be toggled
-Increase Spawnrate of Bushes
-Monsters in Wasteland can now climb up/down Mountains
-Changed color of PvP indicator name (off to green and on to red)
Balancing
-Reduced Burn effect duration from Fire Magic to from 10 to 8 when with max Level
-Spells now require Reagents to cast
-Healing can no longer interupted while receive Damage
-Adjust Skillgain Curve
-Weapons can no longer assigned to Hotkey bar 1-5
-Add a 2 second delay when use right click on an Item to equip
-Increased max Health, Stamina and Mana from 300 to 500
-Increased Health regeneration from Food
-Increased Cooldown from Weakening Blaze from 5 to 10 Seconds
