The game is available now. Enjoy untangling!

Thank you to everyone that supported me in polishing the game during the past weeks by giving suggestions and reporting bugs. I hope everyone enjoys the game.

If you find any bugs or have suggestions, feel free to join the official Discord or submit them through the other available channels (Steam, E-Mail, etc.). I will try to answer any questions and attend to any issues as quickly as possible.

Have a cozy weekend!