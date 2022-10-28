Update 0.3.0EA - The Cemetery

Added new -Necromancer only- bonus map: The Cemetery.

(Bug Fix) Minions are not attacking enemies in range if following the Grim Lord.

Improved sprite Y-Sorting.

Added new achievement.

The map includes a brief tutorial window highlighting the map-specific gameplay elements.

While developing the Cemetery map, we found a problem with the sprite Y-Sorting not working as expected. The new units use a new sorting system. With the next update, we intend to port the old minions and defenders to this new system.