Grim Horde update for 28 October 2022

Update 0.3.0EA - The Cemetery

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new -Necromancer only- bonus map: The Cemetery.
  • (Bug Fix) Minions are not attacking enemies in range if following the Grim Lord.
  • Improved sprite Y-Sorting.
  • Added new achievement.

The map includes a brief tutorial window highlighting the map-specific gameplay elements.

While developing the Cemetery map, we found a problem with the sprite Y-Sorting not working as expected. The new units use a new sorting system. With the next update, we intend to port the old minions and defenders to this new system.

