Update 2.2.322. Royal Baths, Achievements, Church generation and more

In this update, we have prepared Steam Achievements, which can only be obtained on new servers. Added Royal Baths, Church rooms are now randomly generated, improved quests on Iteria, and many other improvements.

On November 1, we will announce the launch time of new servers and show you a new trailer of the game.

Wild Terra 2 on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134700/

Thank you very much for your support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

King Pack

Added royal baths for owners of the King pack. You must re-enter your reward key.

A new attack has been added to the Valiant Knight at level 20 - Shield strike with a stun (25 second cooldown).

A new set of sounds has been added to the Valiant Knight.

Achievements:

Prepared 56 Steam Achievements, but please note that this will only be available on new servers once they're launched.

Improvements:

Church rooms are now generated randomly, the dungeon itself has become larger.

In the equipment window, bonuses are now sorted into categories and have priorities.

Implemented a return to an equipped item after auto-equipping a tool when mining.

Distributed books to city merchants, for example, a tanner sells books for the Skinning skill (in addition to nomadism), a carpenter sells books for Woodcutting, a stableman - books for Taming, a ragwoman - Healing, etc.

Executioner's mask is now a decorative item, already obtained masks have been renamed to helmets. The decorative mask must be obtained again.

Purchased items that require slots in the inventory now need to be received through a separate interface window, and you can store it in a special additional section in the Town Hall.

Improved quests in Iteria. The division of branches has been reworked, irrelevant quests have been removed, new tasks have been added.

There is no loss of inventory on death in the graveyard (except for the area next to the executioner's grave).

Now fishing will not start and the bait will not be spent if the fishing rod throw does not hit the water.

Seagulls can now be found on Iteria Beach.

In the tutorial on the ship, you can now tame the Seagull, launch fireworks and cook poison.

Updated world map and Elion map.

Player movement speed finally adjusted. The reduction in speed was required to improve synchronization and more controlled combat.

Adjusted the speed of the monsters chasing the player, their attacks, various AOE attacks.

Now monsters with ranged attacks periodically try to attack in melee.

Identification no longer requires other skills.

Improved lighting in Echo Cave.

Mounts can no longer be used in dungeons.

Added sounds during normal walking, the sounds of steps change on some surfaces.

Added ambient sounds on the ship.

Performed server optimization.

Fixes: