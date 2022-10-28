Spooky MEGA Update!

This Update will require a wipe on all servers (Due to New World Locations)
Quick List of New Features;
- Player level & Combat Profession cap increased from 30 to 50 and crafting cap increased from 20 to 30.
- Revamped zones: Volcano, Middle, Desert, Swamp, and also added new world locations for future quest lines.
- New Rarity feature when crafting or looting! Colours:(Ordinary "White", Hardened "Green", Exceptional "Blue", Chaotic "Purple")!
- New "Corrupted Temples" that indicates Random Boss spawns!
- 250+ new items to craft and discover.
- New stations to obtain or craft.
- Discover newly infested areas while venturing into the dark history of Atham.
- New Lightning & Holy dungeon!
- New summons, fight with mini dragons or elemental!
- New enemies & bosses, from the guardians' servants to elemental.
- New collectibles! (Underwater plants to Divine ore)
- New hairs, beards and more!
- New music!
More than this is in this update of course, but this is a quick overview of it. If you have any suggestions or ideas now is a great time to mention them! It might just make it in time for the big update.... or should I say spooky event 😉.
Changed files in this update