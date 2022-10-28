 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 28 October 2022

Spooky MEGA Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9822306 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update will require a wipe on all servers (Due to New World Locations)

Quick List of New Features;

  • Player level & Combat Profession cap increased from 30 to 50 and crafting cap increased from 20 to 30.
  • Revamped zones: Volcano, Middle, Desert, Swamp, and also added new world locations for future quest lines.
  • New Rarity feature when crafting or looting! Colours:(Ordinary "White", Hardened "Green", Exceptional "Blue", Chaotic "Purple")!
  • New "Corrupted Temples" that indicates Random Boss spawns!
  • 250+ new items to craft and discover.
  • New stations to obtain or craft.
  • Discover newly infested areas while venturing into the dark history of Atham.
  • New Lightning & Holy dungeon!
  • New summons, fight with mini dragons or elemental!
  • New enemies & bosses, from the guardians' servants to elemental.
  • New collectibles! (Underwater plants to Divine ore)
  • New hairs, beards and more!
  • New music!

More than this is in this update of course, but this is a quick overview of it. If you have any suggestions or ideas now is a great time to mention them! It might just make it in time for the big update.... or should I say spooky event 😉.

