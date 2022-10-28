Spooky MEGA Update!

This Update will require a wipe on all servers (Due to New World Locations)

Quick List of New Features;

Player level & Combat Profession cap increased from 30 to 50 and crafting cap increased from 20 to 30.

Revamped zones: Volcano, Middle, Desert, Swamp, and also added new world locations for future quest lines.

New Rarity feature when crafting or looting! Colours:(Ordinary "White", Hardened "Green", Exceptional "Blue", Chaotic "Purple")!

New "Corrupted Temples" that indicates Random Boss spawns!

250+ new items to craft and discover.

New stations to obtain or craft.

Discover newly infested areas while venturing into the dark history of Atham.

New Lightning & Holy dungeon!

New summons, fight with mini dragons or elemental!

New enemies & bosses, from the guardians' servants to elemental.

New collectibles! (Underwater plants to Divine ore)

New hairs, beards and more!

New music!

More than this is in this update of course, but this is a quick overview of it. If you have any suggestions or ideas now is a great time to mention them! It might just make it in time for the big update.... or should I say spooky event 😉.