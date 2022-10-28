 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sprocket update for 28 October 2022

V0.1248 - Photomode (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 9822168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Photomode

Proud to present a brand new type of camera control, built specifically for taking pretty pictures of your creations.

Opt-in to the experimental branch to test out this update early:

Photomode Features:

  • A free-roam first person camera, accessible at any time by pressing 'P' by default.
  • Ground snapping, placing you 170cm (67'') above the ground, letting you walk around/on your vehicle.
  • Enables a higher quality depth-of-field with control over the aperture.
  • A quick way to toggle temporal anti-aliasing (TAA). TAA can look blurry while the camera is moving, but results in much higher quality edges while the camera is still.
  • Filters. To stylize shots e.g. old war photographs.
  • Control over time, allowing frozen, slow-mo and realtime.

Some pictures taken during testing, all taken in-game with no external editing:




Fixes

  • Fixed knocked out vehicles triggering objectives. e.g. Defence being lost by knocked out enemies rolling across the border.
  • Fixed camera jitter when moving up or down slopes.
  • Design auto-loading is now disabled if loading the last auto-loaded design caused an error. Stopping it causing instability each time you load.
  • Fixed attachment mass not updating on scale changes.
  • Fixed external fuel tank capacity not updating on scale changes when attached.
  • Fixed built-in King Tiger's armour layout.
  • Formation visualization now disabled when the GUI is disabled.
  • Fixed flickering of rocks on 'No Tank's Land' scenario.
  • Removed 2 empty keymapping slots in settings.4

Changes

  • Sprocket/idler traction now takes more power from the roadwheels when in contact with the ground. Increasing sprocket/idler traction.
  • Game version and FPS counter are now shown/hidden with the GUI.

More improvements to be made to photo-mode over time.
Very excited to see what you all do with this first iteration, have fun!

  • Hamish

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9822168
Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link