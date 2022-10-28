V0.1248 - Photomode (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 9822168 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Photomode

Proud to present a brand new type of camera control, built specifically for taking pretty pictures of your creations.

Photomode Features:

A free-roam first person camera, accessible at any time by pressing 'P' by default.

Ground snapping, placing you 170cm (67'') above the ground, letting you walk around/on your vehicle.

Enables a higher quality depth-of-field with control over the aperture.

A quick way to toggle temporal anti-aliasing (TAA). TAA can look blurry while the camera is moving, but results in much higher quality edges while the camera is still.

Filters. To stylize shots e.g. old war photographs.

Control over time, allowing frozen, slow-mo and realtime.

Fixes

Fixed knocked out vehicles triggering objectives. e.g. Defence being lost by knocked out enemies rolling across the border.

Fixed camera jitter when moving up or down slopes.

Design auto-loading is now disabled if loading the last auto-loaded design caused an error. Stopping it causing instability each time you load.

Fixed attachment mass not updating on scale changes.

Fixed external fuel tank capacity not updating on scale changes when attached.

Fixed built-in King Tiger's armour layout.

Formation visualization now disabled when the GUI is disabled.

Fixed flickering of rocks on 'No Tank's Land' scenario.

Removed 2 empty keymapping slots in settings.4

Changes

Sprocket/idler traction now takes more power from the roadwheels when in contact with the ground. Increasing sprocket/idler traction.

Game version and FPS counter are now shown/hidden with the GUI.

More improvements to be made to photo-mode over time.

Very excited to see what you all do with this first iteration, have fun!