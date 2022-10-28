V0.1248 - Photomode (Experimental)

Hi all,
Photomode
Proud to present a brand new type of camera control, built specifically for taking pretty pictures of your creations.
Opt-in to the experimental branch to test out this update early:
Photomode Features:
- A free-roam first person camera, accessible at any time by pressing 'P' by default.
- Ground snapping, placing you 170cm (67'') above the ground, letting you walk around/on your vehicle.
- Enables a higher quality depth-of-field with control over the aperture.
- A quick way to toggle temporal anti-aliasing (TAA). TAA can look blurry while the camera is moving, but results in much higher quality edges while the camera is still.
- Filters. To stylize shots e.g. old war photographs.
- Control over time, allowing frozen, slow-mo and realtime.
Some pictures taken during testing, all taken in-game with no external editing:
Fixes
- Fixed knocked out vehicles triggering objectives. e.g. Defence being lost by knocked out enemies rolling across the border.
- Fixed camera jitter when moving up or down slopes.
- Design auto-loading is now disabled if loading the last auto-loaded design caused an error. Stopping it causing instability each time you load.
- Fixed attachment mass not updating on scale changes.
- Fixed external fuel tank capacity not updating on scale changes when attached.
- Fixed built-in King Tiger's armour layout.
- Formation visualization now disabled when the GUI is disabled.
- Fixed flickering of rocks on 'No Tank's Land' scenario.
- Removed 2 empty keymapping slots in settings.4
Changes
- Sprocket/idler traction now takes more power from the roadwheels when in contact with the ground. Increasing sprocket/idler traction.
- Game version and FPS counter are now shown/hidden with the GUI.
More improvements to be made to photo-mode over time.
Very excited to see what you all do with this first iteration, have fun!
- Hamish
Changed depots in experimental branch