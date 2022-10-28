Update Version 0.1.37 - Jobs, jobs, jobs and quest tracking improvements

Hey folks,
This one is all about jobs - we've made numerous changes to this feature added just a few days ago and improved the quest tracking, making it much more convenient and user-friendly. The full changelog is below.
- Hamster Jobs balancing
- Hamster Jobs bug fixing
- Hamster Jobs Improvements
- Ability to turn on/off autopause when game is out of focus in game settings 'gameplay' tab
- Quest tracking now indicates which mode the quest concerns
- Quest tracking now indicates which items and slots in the house the quest concerns
- Minor Bug Fixes and Improvements
Changed files in this update