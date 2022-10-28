 Skip to content

Hamster Playground update for 28 October 2022

Update Version 0.1.37 - Jobs, jobs, jobs and quest tracking improvements

Update Version 0.1.37 - Jobs, jobs, jobs and quest tracking improvements

Build 9822160

Hey folks,

This one is all about jobs - we've made numerous changes to this feature added just a few days ago and improved the quest tracking, making it much more convenient and user-friendly. The full changelog is below.

  • Hamster Jobs balancing
  • Hamster Jobs bug fixing
  • Hamster Jobs Improvements
  • Ability to turn on/off autopause when game is out of focus in game settings 'gameplay' tab
  • Quest tracking now indicates which mode the quest concerns
  • Quest tracking now indicates which items and slots in the house the quest concerns
  • Minor Bug Fixes and Improvements

