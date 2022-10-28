🎲Let's Meet at Tabletop Gathering 2022🎲

Share · View all patches · Build 9822079 · Last edited 28 October 2022 – 13:59:08 UTC by Wendy

Birders!

Another great news! We are hosting the biggest board game festival on Steam this year - Tabletop Gathering 2022! 🤩

Tabletop Gathering is an event bringing together digital board game creators, related games and friendly developers.

During the festival, you will be able to play free game demos, watch streams and buy many great titles at discounted prices!

We warmly invite you all to participate. Spread the news among your birds of a feather. Let's flock together during this great board games celebration. 💖

The festival starts on 3 November and will run until 10 November.

Add Wingspan: Oceania Expansion to your wishlist if you haven't done it yet:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1962870/Wingspan_Oceania_Expansion/