removing door parts will no longer close them
fixed parts not attaching if you just removed them from place (like removed lightbulb would not attach unless once released)
Fixed rust grinding not working with bike
added engine stand to buyable items in store
added engine stand for bike
My Garage update for 29 October 2022
UPDATE 29/10
