UPDATE 29/10

My Garage update for 29 October 2022

Build 9822054 · Last edited by Wendy

removing door parts will no longer close them
fixed parts not attaching if you just removed them from place (like removed lightbulb would not attach unless once released)
Fixed rust grinding not working with bike
added engine stand to buyable items in store
added engine stand for bike

