Update 1.1.1.0 (Part 1)

Hello hunters!

That's the update, or rather part of it. We decided to split this update into two parts because it fell on Halloween and for a number of other reasons. We had to spend some time on a small event in honor of this holiday, but about everything in order.

Halloween event

Scoundrel Timmy stole all the sweets from our basket again and we can't start celebrating without sweets.

At 8 minutes after the start of the order, Timmy will start running around the house with stolen sweets, you and teammates is to catch the bully three times. As a reward, the spirit of Halloween will give you a random consumables.

Catch Timmy in every order and bring the holiday spirit back to your lobby.

Get a unique achievement timed for Halloween this year!

Major changes

You lost your hunter's log on one of the orders... It's good that your friend who retired is ready to share his diary!

New visual appearance of the diary

The motion sensor has acquired a new look!

Finally, the wardrobe at your base is finished!

New character models



Character editor and clothing customization

The signals from the museum were not vain, there really is something sinister hiding there...

New map: Museum.

Other changes