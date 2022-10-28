Patch 1.2.5

This week we were inspired by some talks at Roguelike Celebration. In particular the talk about trap design led to many improvements of traps and hazards in the game. To be frank, traps in particular could do with some work for a long time now. Traps and natural hazards appear now in more interesting combinations where we prefer to create an interesting cascade of effects rather than instant damage from hidden triggers.

The work on traps is not finished; we expect to add more variety to them over the next couple of weeks.

New Features

Added flamer type automatons.

New type of hidden pressure plates that are more fair.

Improved the generator rules for creating traps, secrets, and natural hazards.

Bug Fixes