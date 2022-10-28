Hot Fix for patch 5 movement issues

Greetings Keepers

Well, funny as the "top men" meme may be, we are fortunate to have an awesome team that got to it on this one. We have cleaned all the monster goo from the Dome and restored full movement functionality. Or in plain terms, we think we found everything causing the issues with sluggish movement, quirky stick and D-pad response, and keyboard input issues.

A quick note for controller users - in options on the input tab there is an on/off box for "automatically select preferred controller." This is for players using two different sort of controllers for different sessions, like if you use an Xbox 1 controller and switch to a PS4. If that is you, try selecting "on" for this. If you use the same controller all the time, leave it "off" which basically locks the game to the controller you are using right then.

As always Should you encounter any bugs/issues while playing, please visit our support desk where someone can assist you https://rawfury.atlassian.net/servicedesk/customer/portal/1

Now here's a cute picture of Drillbert. Thanks for your support!