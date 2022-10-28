Plinko Panic - Content Update #5

Hello! :D Been pretty busy these last few months that has led me to have let this update be delayed and delayed, but I'm glad to finally be getting it released! I'd love to hear thoughts, but to me, the game is really starting to feel more complete... More levels will come with time, but from here on I believe I'm going to be making polishing and balancing the game a priority in it's current state and am already admiring all of the feedback already currently given over in the discord! It's been really exciting for me to see the recognition that the game has recieved and am equally excited to see where I take it! Thank y'all <3

Not just that, but with Halloween right around the corner, I felt that there wasn't a better time to release this new update introducing another brand new set of levels and enemies - Hell.

Additions

A brand new area - Hell.

3 new BOSS enemies (each with their own unique effects).

3 new smaller enemies (each with their own unique effects).

5 new difficulty modifiers present in Hell levels 2 through 6.

15 new Pinballs (1 Tier 1 Rarity (White), 3 Tier 2 Rarity (Green), 7 Tier 3 Rarity (Blue), 3 Tier 4 Rarity (Purple), 1 Tier 5 Rarity (Orange))

3 new Items

Fixes

Fixed a few bugs present with some of the enemy effects in the Desert levels.

Fixed an issue where you could end up with minus money.

Changes